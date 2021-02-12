Housing co-ops to meet regulator to discuss new rules

Members of the Confederation of Co-operative Housing (CCH) are being invited to an online meeting with the Regulator of Social Housing to discuss a new framework for tenants.

This follows the publication of the Charter for Social Housing Residents, a white paper setting out the government’s plans following a consultation green paper published after the Grenfell fire tragedy.

The meeting will take place online on 18 March at 2pm with Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing. It will give CCH members the chance discuss what the forthcoming changes mean for co-ops.

While much of the white paper is welcomed by the CCH, the organisation has raised a list of issues that will be covered at the meeting:

Regulation of safety and consumer issues

A responsible person for health and safety

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and electrical systems

New tenant satisfaction measures

Perception of crime

Information on how money is spent

Engagement with tenants

A Responsible Person for the Consumer Standards

Decent Homes Standard review

Anti-social behaviour review

Access to skills on mental health

Requirement to have a domestic abuse policy

The Housing Ombudsman Service

The meeting will also address the regulator’s current focus and an estimated timeline for when and how any changes will be introduced. CCH members can book their place here.