Obituary: Lifelong co-operator Winifred Knowles

Co-operators in Derby are mourning the long-time member Winifred Knowles – known as Win– who has died aged 96, writes Elaine Dean.

Win worked for the society for many years at the Western Road branch (now demolished) in Mickleover, Derby.

When she retired she joined the then Derby & Burton Society’s Member Relations Committee where she started a craft group. The craft group grew so quickly it had to be split into two groups.

Members learned to make greetings cards, foliage and flower arranging skills, card craft and origami. When Win retired from the Member Relations Committee under the former age rule she continued to run the craft group until she became too infirm.

She was widowed young and had one daughter, Pat, who also came on the Member Relations Committee for a few years. She has one grandson.

Win attended some Central England Society events such as the carol service and Senior Members’ Gathering well into her nineties.

The last time I saw her was on 5th March 2020 just before lockdown when she came down to the craft group on the occasion of her 96th birthday.

She was a very talented lady and has left her legacy with Central England as the craft groups continue today in Derby.