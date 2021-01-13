Co-op Group opens election process for National Members’ Council

The Co-op Group has opened nominations for this year’s National Members’s Council elections.

The 100-strong body was set up by the Group to be “a voice for Co-op members and champion a better way of doing things at the heart of our business”.

Members receive £3,000 a year and stated duties include:

• working with the Group’s board and senior leaders to help them represent members’ interests.

• making sure the Group stays true to its values and principles

• being a strong advocate for the Group, working with local communities and getting members involved in shaping their co-op.

Travel and expenses are covered and there is also help with childcare and carer allowances – although meetings are currently being held online under Covid restrictions.

There are 25 seats in contention across 13 constituencies: for more details visit this link.

To be eligible, candidates must have:

been a Co-op Member for three years prior to applying

earned at least 500 trading points in 2020 by spending across any of the following businesses: Co-op Food, Co-op Insurance, Co-op Funeralcare and Co-op Legal Services.

Nominations close at midday on Friday 12 February. Ballot papers will be distributed from Friday 16 April, with voting closing at midday on Monday 10 May.

Candidates will be notified of results by Thursday 13 May.

You can apply here and find out more about what happens after you apply here. For other queries, email [email protected]

The Members’ Council also has up to seven seats allocated for co-option each year, to increase representation for diverse communities. This year there are three seats available. The Group is keen to hear from minority ethnic and young members “who can help us break down barriers and eliminate inequalities”.

Applicants need to have been a member for 12 months prior to applying but don’t need to have earned 500 trading points in 2020.

Visit this link to apply.