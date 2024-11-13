US Cooperative Development Foundation advertises board vacancy

CDF has called for individuals familiar with member-owned business models who are interested in expanding the reach of co-ops

The USA’s Cooperative Development Foundation (CDF) is looking for a new member to fill a seat on its volunteer board of directors.

​Headquartered in Washington, DC, CDF is the non-profit affiliate of apex National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA Clusa). Set up in 1944 to promote and develop co-operatives to improve economic opportunities for all, its functions include providing grants and scholarships that foster co-operative development domestically and abroad, support for co-operatives impacted by disaster, leadership training, and co-op research and education.

CDF also hosts events to fundraise its work, including the annual Cooperative Hall of Fame and Co-op 5k, a family-friendly event that brings together co-operators from all sectors in the spring. In 2023, CDF distributed over US$1.4m in grants through its family of funds that supported education projects, event sponsorships, and scholarships.

Its board comprises nine cross-sector directors who guide its mission, strategy and goals, provides financial oversight, ensure legal obligations are met, select and evaluate the executive director, approve grant-making decisions, and help broaden the reach of the co-operative sector.

CDF says it is looking for individuals familiar with member-owned business models who are interested in expanding the reach of co-operatives, who understand the governance and financial needs of nonprofits, and can add their experiences, expertise and perspectives to enrich the board and advance its mission, impact and reach.

Board members are expected to attend meeting three or four times per year, with the option to participate virtually. Applications are open until 25 November. Individuals looking to apply must provide information about their interest in serving on the board, any governance, financial and fundraising skills and experience they have in the co-operative and/or inclusive economy sectors and include a resume.

More information is available on CDF’s website.