Media Co-op among winners at Social Enterprise Awards Scotland

The Glasgow-based worker co-op, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, has produced more than 1,000 films

Media Co-op was among the winners at the recent Social Enterprise Awards Scotland, scooping first place in a new category for democratic business practices.

The awards, hosted by Social Enterprise Scotland (SEC), were presented at the Scottish Parliament, with 10 categories.

“From tackling poverty and homelessness, supporting diverse communities, and upskilling Scotland’s future generations in digital skills and environmental awareness, this year’s winners exemplify the power of business for good,” said SEC.

The Social Enterprise of the Year 2024 award went to Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust, a community-owned trust and social enterprise promoting sustainable tourism and preserving the natural environment.

Media Co-op was awarded the new IDBM Impact Award, introduced for 2024 which recognises a co-operative or employee-owned business that exemplify inclusive and democratic business practices.

The Glasgow-based worker co-op, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, creates films, animation, graphic design, photography and digital media for the third sector and broadcast television, and also offers training. It has produced more than a 1,000 films, and recently donated 200 of its pieces to the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive.

Its first film was commissioned by Scottish Women’s Aid in 2004 and since than has worked on projects with themes including feminism, refugees, disability, climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights and anti-poverty activism.

The Courtyard Pantry Enterprise, a social enterprise in Glasgow that to reduce the effects of poverty using food as a vehicle for change, scooped the One to Watch Award for new social enterprises.

Other winners include Eco Drama, which won the Environmental Social Enterprise award for its work raising environmental awareness through the creative arts. Community Renewal Trust Rom Romeha won the Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice award for its work supporting the Roma community in Glasgow. The Health and Social Care Award was presented to Simon Community Scotland, and the Tech for Good award went to Showcase the Street. School for Social Entrepreneurs won the Buy Social Market Builder award for their work supporting thousands of leaders of social change.

Dalvina Kerr, peer support volunteer at Edinburgh Community Yoga, was recognised as the 2024 Volunteer Champion. The Employee Champion Award was presented to Nicola Pollock of MorphFit Gentle Movement Project for her work to create and adapt sessions to ensure their programme is accessible for all in need.

The evening also played host to the Social Innovation Challenge winner announcement. An annual programme delivered by Firstport, the Social Innovation Challenge funds and supports innovators to kick-start solutions that tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time. The £50,000 prize went to Building Futures Galloway for its work on rural youth unemployment.

Paul Sweeney MSP, Glasgow (Region) said: “I was delighted to sponsor the Social Enterprise Awards in the Scottish Parliament, showcasing the diverse range of social enterprises across Scotland.

“The social enterprise sector plays an important part in affecting wider change, contributing to efforts to tackle poverty and in upskilling future generations.

“It was excellent to recognise those crucial efforts at the event and I look forward to seeing more of the positive impact the sector delivers ahead of next year’s ceremony.”

Chris Martin, CEO of Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “We’re excited to celebrate the extraordinary impact of social enterprises driving positive social and environmental change across the country.

“Each finalist and winner has shown remarkable dedication to building a fairer, more inclusive Scotland, and we’re honoured to celebrate their achievements and look forward to supporting their continued success and innovation.

“I’d also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors for their support in making these awards possible. We’re fortunate to be part of such a supportive community, and delighted to be able to celebrate our sector together.”

Gael Drummond, CEO of Firstport said: “Huge congratulations to Building Futures Galloway on winning the Social Innovation Challenge 2024.

“This year, we were looking for innovative ideas that addressed the core inequalities related to health and wellbeing in Scotland. Building Futures Galloway ticked every box with a project that is not only innovative but also has the potential to be financially sustainable and replicable in other areas. We are looking forward to supporting them to fulfil their ambitions.

“It’s been fantastic to announce the winner at the Social Enterprise Awards Scotland reception and join in the celebrations with many other incredible social enterprises making a positive impact in communities across Scotland.”