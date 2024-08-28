Ethical food co-op celebrates 25 years serving members in Reading

True Food Co-operative, which offers ethical and sustainable goods to customers in Reading, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The co-op launched in 1999 as the True Food Club, which was formed to source affordable organic food, allowing members to pool their resources and buy in bulk.

Within two years the club was buying a wider range of goods and operating more as a market rather than a buying club. In 2004 it formally registered as The True Food Community Co-operative, and began operating mobile markets around the city, and set up warehousing facilities which could also serve as an office and shop space.

New larger facilities were needed by 2009 and premises were found in Emmer Green, where True Food continues to operate.

From 2009-2013 the co-op benefited from a Big Lottery Local Food grant of £100,000, which allowed it to refurbish the shop, buy a van, carry out a rebrand, hire a local food coordinator and conduct an extensive survey of shoppers and the community. An additional Big Lottery grant supported the cost of bakery equipment and a baker post, in 2013. Further investment during 2013 came from members in the form of loan stock.

True Food says it started as a community endeavour, and this continues to be fundamental to its vision and strategy.

As a community co-operative, True Food is owned by its members, who are encouraged to volunteer in a variety of roles, alongside a small part-time staff team. Like all businesses True Food has faced hard-times and had to make difficult decisions to adapt and survive over the years.

Financial pressures meant that in 2014 the co-op had to stop its markets and focus on increasing takings and cutting costs at the shop. “The business is now much more financially healthy and secure,” says the co-op. “True Food has shown that it is possible to run a successful and viable business based on strong ethics and principles.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic proved a challenging time,” added long-time volunteer Michael Bright. “The shop operated reduced opening hours. To support our community, we offered a collection service where customers could email their order which would be picked and packed during closed hours.”

True Food says its principal vision of supporting more ethical and sustainable lifestyles remains central. Its product range has expanded to include organic fresh fruit and vegetables, freshly baked bread, meat and alcohol alongside over 100 organic, zero-waste refill products.

“Over the last 25 years the harmful impact on the environment of single-use plastic, the detrimental reliance on fertilisers and chemicals in food production and the health impacts of ultra-processed food has come to the fore of public concern,” it added. “As more consumers seek more sustainable ways of shopping, True Food will continue to grow and prosper.”

Cathy Hughes, True Food’s chair, said: “We are so proud to be celebrating 25 years of True Food–thank you to everyone who supports us – we couldn’t have done it without you.”