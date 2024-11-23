Ecology co-op launched to boost wildlife around Wrexham industrial estate

An ecology co-op has been formed in Wrexham to increase biodiversity on land around an industrial estate.

Wrexham Ecology Co-operative is a project involving FI Real Estate Management (Firem), United Environmental Services (UES), Enfys Ecology, North Wales Wildlife Trust, Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, and Butterfly Conservation, who will work together on an ecology plan for Wrexham Industrial Estate.

The work involved land surveys, net biodiversity, assessment and a long-term management plan for 75 acres of land, spread across six sites around the estate, which is home to 340 businesses and 16,500 employees.

Areas of focus include bee conservation and wildflower planting, and the team will also engage with the community, collaborating with businesses, schools, colleges, and universities.

First priority is a £350,000 investment in a 30-acre ecology zone located next to Wrexham 1M, Firem’s forthcoming 1million sq ft industrial and logistics development.

The project will allocate substantial resources to relocating the estate’s population of great crested newts, more than two decades after Wrexham Borough Council developed an action plan to protect the species.

”We’re delighted to come together with our partners to create a long-term plan for sustainable biodiversity and to manage the legacy of ecological spaces at Wrexham Industrial Estate,” said Mark Adams, head of development and construction at Firem. “This co-operative will really enhance the way we work to protect ecological spaces in our developments, and I’m excited to work collaboratively with this collective of experts across our portfolio in Wrexham.”

Adrian Lloyd Jones, head of living landscapes at North Wales Wildlife Trust, added: “Forming the Wrexham Ecology Co-operative is another important milestone for the trust in realising our longstanding ambitions for the Wrexham Industrial Estate.

“Our team are well-placed to continue to provide credible, expert advice and deliver ecology management across the estate, working with our range of partners to bring positive benefits for both people and wildlife, locally and globally.”

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director at Firem, said: “As a business we’ve invested in Wrexham for almost 20 years, and we’re proud of the work we’ve done here to create economic value by attracting and retaining jobs in the region.

“However, this co-operative is a landmark part of our journey at Wrexham Industrial Estate, allowing us to transform the area, protect the wildlife, and create purposeful spaces for the nature and the community.

“Being able to consult with experts who know the region’s habitats and species so well is fantastic, and I look forward to seeing how far we’ve come by this time next year.”

The Wrexham Ecology Co-operative has held its inaugural meeting, and plans are under way for the next 12 months, including the first phase of work focused on relocating the newts.