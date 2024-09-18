East of England Co-op announces £110,000 in community grants

More than 8,000 people will benefit from £110,000 worth of grants from the retailer’s Community Cares Fund

East of England Co-op has announced the latest round of its Community Cares Fund, and says more than 8,000 people will benefit from £110,000 worth of grants.

The retail society is supporting 33 local projects in this round of funding, and has supported 600 charities and organisations this year across Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire, through Community Cares Local Giving or other programmes.

Its Community Cares Fund, established in 2020, provides financial grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 to initiatives that address ‘community cohesion and integration’ and aims to help people play an active part in their communities to reduce barriers and inequalities, and improve social contact and experiences.

Latest recipients include the National Centre for Writing, whose CEO Peggy Hughes said: “Thanks to the fund’s support, we will deliver creative writing and heritage engagement programmes for older people at our historic medieval home, Dragon Hall on King Street.

“By offering free, relaxed sessions inspired by Norwich’s rich literary and medieval heritage, NCW aims to enhance older people’s wellbeing and social connectedness. Alongside new drop-in visitor hours (Sunday – Wednesday, 10am – 3pm) at Dragon Hall, we are delighted that older residents can enjoy regular access to our vibrant Literature House over the coming year.”

East of England has also raised over £60,000 through its Local Giving community project, supporting 193 charities and organisations. Local Giving, where each of the society’s food store, funerals and travel branches spends three months raising awareness and fundraising for their chosen charity, on top of a £150 donation from the retailer, has just finished its inaugural round.

“At the East of England Co-op, we believe in the power of community and the positive impact that collective efforts can bring,” said CEO Doug Field. “Our Community Cares Fund is designed to support local organisations and initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives. From supporting the vulnerable to fostering sustainable development, this fund represents our commitment to giving back and helping our communities thrive.

“In addition to our Community Cares Fund, our Local Giving initiative empowers our colleagues, members and customers to directly contribute to local causes close to their hearts.”