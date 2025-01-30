Celebrating the life of Mary McGuigan

The UK co-op movement is mourning the loss of Mary McGuigan, co-operator, communications specialist and proud Mancunian, who died in December, aged 51, after a short illness.

Mary spent 16 years working in communications for the Co-op Group across various businesses and departments and was instrumental in promoting the 2012 International Year of Cooperatives and its launch event in Manchester. More recently, she served on the Co-op’s National Members’ Council and was an active member of the community and member participation joint working group, the member voice committee and the digital working group.

Following her career at the Co-op Group, she set up her own freelance marketing and communications consultant working with co-ops and credit unions, including the Co-operative College, the Rochdale Pioneers Museum, Co-operative News, Rochdale Borough Housing Co-op, Manchester Credit Union and the Co-operative Credit Union. She also sat on the board of Co-operatives UK.

Mary was also on the steering group and a core volunteer for the Lemn Sissay Foundation’s annual Christmas Dinners project, which aims to give all care leavers aged 18 to 25 a festive celebration.

“[The 2024] Manchester Christmas Dinner was in honour of our friend Mary and the work she did for the dinner,” said co-volunteer, Ali Shedlock. “I met Mary when she joined the steering group a few years ago and we have spent many Christmases together. Today we created a magical day for 48 young care-experienced people who otherwise would have been on their own today. Mary was an integral part of this amazing movement.”

Mary was “big-hearted, fierce and private” – and passionate about music (her brother Paul was a founding member of Oasis), Star Wars and sharing her lime pickle recipe. Her three rescue dogs, Elsie, Beckett and Gizmo, have been taken in by friends.

Her mother, Theresa, passed away in October, and she is survived by her brother Paul, sister-in-law Ruth, her wider family, and countless friends and former colleagues.

Mary’s funeral will be held at Southern Cemetery in Manchester on 7 February at 11am, with a wake afterwards at Eleven Didsbury Park. “Donations in lieu of flowers, are gratefully received for Manchester & Cheshire Dogs Home,” said Ruth. “There is no dress code for anyone wishing to attend the funeral as Mary loved colour.”