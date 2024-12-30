2024 End of Year Q&A: Sonja Novkovic

At the end of each year, we ask co-op and mutual leaders from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. Read the December 2024 Q&As here.

How do co-ops build a better world?

Co-operatives offer a different mindset and with it they help their members to envision an economy serving the needs of people around the globe. Stories abound about co-operatives changing peoples’ lives, and this is no accident. It is powerful to find like-minded people and support each other in achieving what may seem to be impossible. As co-operatives age, the new generation of members may not remember why they exist in the first place. But try to remove a co-op from its members, its value becomes clear. A trusting relationship; work longevity and dignity; transparent exchange, intergenerational transfer of wealth… are the hallmarks of co-operative enterprises and their relationship with members and communities. A different economy is possible with co-operatives and their values at the helm.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working towards that?

The International Year will provide a platform for internal and external growth of the movement. In some ways what was important in 2012 remains important in this second International Year. The co-operative movement needs to strengthen member participation, co-operative capital, sustainability, legal frameworks, and in doing so protect the co-operative identity. Externally, the year provides an opportunity for advocacy with policymakers as well as young people who need to see this form of enterprise as an opportunity to engage in economic life on their own terms.

My organisation, the International Centre for Cooperative Management (ICCM) at Saint Mary’s University, will continue to advocate for the co-operative model built on the Statement on the Cooperative Identity and contribute to research and broad education in co-operative management. ICCM is involved in the planning of the global conference of the ICA Research Committee in Montreal, a gathering of academics, practitioners and emerging scholars. It is important to nurture the next generation of influencers in the movement, and we do that by providing support to up and coming education and research leaders in the field.

Regarding the legal framework, we will co-host the Summer School of Cooperative law in Pula, Croatia, in partnership with the ICA and Ius Cooperativum. ICCM will also continue to work through the year on partnerships in co-operative education because we cannot do it alone. The International Co-operative Business Education Consortium (ICBEC) was created for this purpose and we will engage with other members to create education opportunities for the future.