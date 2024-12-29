2024 End of Year Q&A: Shirine Khoury-Haq

At the end of each year, we ask co-operators from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN 2025 International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. All 2024 Q&As will be added here shortly.

How do co-ops build a better world?

As co-operators we’re all aware of the uniqueness of the co-operative business model, and the value that this creates in driving economic and societal change. It’s been this way since our co-operative principles were founded back in 1844.

We’re living in a volatile and fractured world, and these times are often when co-ops can operate at their best, stepping up and bringing people together to find economic and social solutions to today’s challenges. Providing support to people, communities and our planet, building a better world when it’s needed most.

The government’s stated ambition to double the size of our movement brings much welcomed recognition for our business model and now is the time for our businesses to thrive and help create a better world.

The Co-op Group will continue to do this, as we have done for the last 180 years by delivering our vision ‘co-operating to build more value for our member owners’ and by creating societal change in the areas which matter most to them. Creating a sustainable future and equal access for those who need it, providing peace of mind. Especially during these troubled times.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working toward that?

Given the world we are living in, the decision by the UN to mark 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives is timely and provides a real opportunity for the global co-operative movement to build greater awareness, engagement and advocacy of our unique business model. We all know that co-operatives drive positive economic, social and environmental benefits but it is equally clear that many more people, both in the UK and in other parts of the world, need to understand and appreciate this more.

The UN ambition of shining a spotlight on how co-operatives deliver solutions, which are more equitable, inclusive and sustainable aligns fully with the strategy and vision we have in place for our Co-op and the ambition to see our Co-op member-ownership grow to over 8m by 2030.

We see clear parallels, therefore, in connecting the International Year’s aims with that of our vision and indeed that of the UK government in seeking to double the size of the co-op and mutual sector.

The International Year of Co-operatives comes at a time when our Co-op will have just celebrated its 180th anniversary, a Co-op founded from humble beginnings, which led to the creation of a global movement. To support the year, we’ll be launching with other co-operative partners, the Fund for International Co-operative Development alongside hosting the ICA General Assembly meeting in July.

Together we can seize the opportunity and ensure that our members and the broader public see the true power of co-operation in action.

As we did in 2024 our Co-op will also create further opportunities for our members and customers to learn more about their Co-op and other co-ops, to have their voices heard, and to see more member-owner value generated on their behalf.