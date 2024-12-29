2024 End of Year Q&A: Robert Kelly

At the end of each year, we ask co-operators from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN 2025 International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. All 2024 Q&As will be added here shortly.

How do co-ops build a better world?

The co-operative movement and credit unions continue to play a vital role in building a better world by fostering financial inclusion, strengthening communities, and promoting shared prosperity. A remarkable milestone has been achieved as total credit union savings across Great Britain have reached an all-time high of £2.34 billion, reflecting an impressive 19% growth over the past year. This success highlights the growing impact of credit unions in supporting individuals and families.

A transformative step forward for the co-operative and mutual sectors is the creation of the new Mutuals and Co-operative Business Council. This initiative is poised to strengthen collaboration between the sectors, driving sustainable growth and enhancing their ability to serve communities nationwide. Abcul warmly welcomes the chancellor’s proposal to establish this council, recognising it as a pivotal moment in bolstering the cooperative and mutual movement across the country.

The Mutuals and Co-operative Business Council will play a key role in implementing a forward-looking strategy aimed at expanding the critical services provided by the sector. By building financial resilience and making strategic investments, it will empower communities and contribute to their long-term prosperity.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working toward that?

As part of the global celebration of the International Year of Cooperatives, Abcul is proud to support this important initiative. The co-operative movement, grounded in the ethos of “people helping people,” aligns perfectly with the mission of credit unions. To mark this special year, Abcul will highlight its significance at our annual conference on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 March. This event will celebrate the power of cooperation and renew our commitment to advancing the co-operative principles that drive positive change both locally

and globally.

The International Year of Cooperatives aims to raise awareness of the vital contributions co-operatives

make to economic and social development worldwide. Abcul is dedicated to working toward this vision by championing the credit union ethos and showcasing how co-operative values empower individuals and strengthen communities.