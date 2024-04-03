Social economy conference preview: Enterprising for Tomorrow 2024

Romania’s flagship social economy conference will once again bring together European leaders, social entrepreneurs and local authorities to discuss how to create a favourable development framework for the sector.

A hybrid free-to-attend event, the conference will take place in person in Iași and be streamed online via Zoom and Facebook, with simultaneous Romanian-English/English-Romanian translation.

In its third edition, Enterprising for Tomorrow is expected to bring together over 150 participants from Romania and across the EU. Speakers will include the European commissioner for jobs and social rights, Nicolas Schmit, who will deliver a video message to participants; Víctor Meseguer, special commissioner for the social economy in the Spanish government; Simona Bucura Oprescu, Romanian minister of labour and social solidarity; Amal Chevreau, a policy analyst in the Social Economy and Innovation Unit at the Center for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions. and Cities at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Juan Antonio Pedreño, president of Social Economy Europe.

Topics includethe role of European and national networks in the implementation of the European action plan for the social economy. The conference will also look at key trends in human resources and digitisation in the field of social economy whilst exploring solutions for a sustainable future for social enterprises, such as circular economy initiatives, socially responsible purchases and social financing.

The conference will also include four related events: a Social Enterprise Accelerator Gala featuring the Social Enterprises Awards, a Buy Social exhibition with the sale of products of social entrepreneurs, a matchmaking event where social entrepreneurs will interact with private companies interested in making responsible purchases, and the launch of OPYA Fashion, a collection of clothes made by Grupul ADV Romania from recycled materials such as OPYA speciality coffee bags designed by fashion designer Irina Schrotter.

The event is organised by ADV Romania, a group of social enterprises promoting the social economy.

The full agenda and registration details are available on the conference website.