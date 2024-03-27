Registrations open for Canada’s national co-operative Congress

Cooperatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC) has opened registration for its annual Congress, to be held this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia from 11-13 June.

Every year, the sector body hosts its Congress in a different province in a bid to bring together the national network “to network, think about the future of the sector and have thought-provoking sessions with highly respected speakers”.

This year’s event marks the 10th anniversary of CMC, and the 75th anniversary of the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council (NSCC), which is joint hosting the event at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Under this year’s theme of Navigating Change Together, the event will include plenaries and workshops following three main sub-themes:

Taking action in a changing economy and workforce

Leading the way in a digital and technological era

Leveraging innovation and transformation to build a just and equitable world.

“During these three engaging days in Halifax,” said CMC, “attendees will network with the sector’s top leaders and supporters, and share best practices on adapting to the ongoing changes to the Canadian co-operative and mutual landscape.”

The event comes with an optional, full-day tour of co-operative and wineries in the Annapolis Valley on Friday 144 June 14, the day following Congress.

Registration is now open, with an early bird rate until the end of March and a 20% discount for CMC or NSCC members. Depending on sponsorship, CMC may be able to provide financial assistance. For more information email [email protected]