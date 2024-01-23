Credit union leaders secure scholarships with Global Women’s Leadership Network

Four women leading in the credit union sector have won scholarships from Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) initiative, the Global Women’s Leadership Network.

The selected scholars gain access to the World Credit Union Conference (WCUC) in Boston, USA from July 21-24, co-hosted by World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu and America’s Credit Unions, as well as travel, accommodation and a stipend. The event is the largest gathering of credit union professionals in the world.

In addition to this, the four scholars will gain access to a number of virtual events throughout the year to develop their work and skills.

The 2024 GWLN Scholarship recipients are: Gugu Vilakati from Eswatini; Grace Akinyi Ogolla Watsiera from Kenya; Raquel Mascariña, from Philippines; and Michelle Carrera, from the USA.

“We’re very excited to be able to continue our tradition of annual scholarships this year with the support of our industry partners and membership base. These four scholars were selected from a record number of 86 applicants from 23 countries on six continents where GWLN is present,” said Lena Giakoumopoulos, GWLN director.

“There were a large number of well qualified individuals, and it was a challenge to select these four women who will build their skill sets, help grow our program and engage with more women for a greater impact throughout the global credit union system.”

GWLN has awarded over 100 scholarships to women from more than 30 countries since it was established in 2009.

Last year’s sponsors of the scholarship included payment tech business Co-op Solutions, insurance provider TruStage, software company Origence and the Susan Adams Scholarship Fund, established in honour of former Entrust Financial Credit Union CEO Susan Adams, and supported by One AZ Credit Union.