Young credit union professionals awarded international scholarships

Six young credit union professionals from around the world have been awarded a scholarship with the World Young Credit Union Professionals Network (Wycup), part of the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions.

The scholarship, which includes an all-expense paid trip to credit union events in either the Caribbean or United States, has been awarded to Julian Nagi in Ireland, Clara Kiefel-Johnson in Australia, Tia Warbrick in the UK, Nazira Burgos in Costa Rica, Sidnei Alves Taborda in Brazil, and Kerry-Ann Mccollin in Barbados.

As part of the scholarship, half of the cohort will attend the Confederation of Caribbean Credit Unions Convention (CCCU) in the Caribbean, while the other half will travel to the joint Wycup and Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN) events and the 2024 World Credit Union Conference in the USA.

The Wycup Scholarship is open to nominees under 40 that have made significant contributions to their credit union or financial cooperative system, with the potential to make a global impact on the movement. The Wycup network has awarded 111 scholarships from 52 countries since it began in 2011.

The Confederation of Caribbean Credit Unions Convention (CCCU), taking place in St. Kitts and Nevis this June, aims to advance the Caribbean co-operative sector through sustainable growth and development.

WYCUP and GWLN are partnering on the joint GWLN Wycup Forum, taking place in July, in Boston, USA, to bring together women credit union leaders and young credit union professionals at the 2024 World Credit Union Conference.

“It’s exciting to see the Wycup network expand around the world and provide new opportunities for these scholars to engage internationally,” said Ari Farrell, Wycup program manager.

“With a record number of 110 applications from six continents, it was a challenge selecting among so many deserving candidates. Our efforts at Wycup in the coming year will be in collaboration and cooperation with these six inspiring, emerging leaders to help grow the network and expand opportunities for other young professionals.”

Supporters of the Wycup scholarship include PSCU/Co-op Solutions, Servus Credit Union, and TruStage. Sponsorship and directed donation opportunities are now open for 2024.