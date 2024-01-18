NCBA Clusa invites nominations for its board of directors

The National Cooperative Business Association in the USA (NCBA Clusa) is now accepting nominations for candidates for its board of directors.

Interested candidates must submit their nomination form to the Nominating Committee by 16 February. The form and supporting materials can be emailed to Sherry Goss at [email protected].

To be eligible, a candidate must be either a director or a delegate of a co-operative member, co-operative association member, an associate member or an individual member of NCBA Clusa in good standing.

All nominations will be reviewed by an NCBA Clusa board-appointed nominating committee, composed of members of the NCBA Clusa board of directors, who will present a slate of candidates to the apex’s membership on 11 March.

NCBA Clusa encourages candidates to include their experience and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in their materials.

Its members can vote in the election between 11 March and 19 April. The results will be announced at the apex’s Annual Business Meeting and Town Hall, a hybrid event, on 7 May 2024.

More information on the election and candidates’ eligibility is available on NCBA Clusa’s website.