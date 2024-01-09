Coop Switzerland reports 1.4% increase in sales as customer base grows

Coop Switzerland has reported total sales of CHF34.7bn in its latest annual results, up 1.4%, or CHF495m, on the previous year.

For retail excluding fuels, net sales rose by 1%, the retail co-op adds.

This growth “is partly due to the numerous additional customers that Coop was able to welcome in 2023,” it says.

Total net sales in retail rose to CHF 19.9nn. Coop supermarkets including Coop.ch grew by 2.4% to CHF 11.8bn, recorded over 25 million more contacts and welcomed significantly more customers than in the previous year.

“In a challenging economic environment,” adds the retailer, “Coop was able to reduce the price of over 1,000 products and grew double-digit with its entry-level private label Prix Garantie.“

For the retailer’s specialist formats, Coop City department stores “developed positively, contrary to the general market development“, it says.

“The Import Parfumerie is also on the road to success thanks to the new shopfitting concept.

“In the health sector, Coop was able to continue to grow with its Coop Vitality pharmacies. Update Fitness opened its 74th fitness centre in 2023 and has seen a significant increase in sales of 33.4%. The gastronomy / BâleHotels areas achieved above-average growth of 12.8% and gained market share.”

In the Wholesale / Production division, net sales rose 3.8% to CHF 16.3bn. “Transgourmet generated net proceeds of CHF 11.4bn,” says Coop, while “delivery volumes continued to grow strongly in all Transgourmet national companies.

“Transgourmet is thus further consolidating its strong position in the European cash-and-carry and delivery wholesale business.”

In the Production division, sales rose by 4.9% to CHF 5.4bn.

Coop’s online business increased by CHF 384m and achieved sales of around CHF 5.3bn. The online supermarket Coop.ch, which offers more than 21,000 products, grew by 8.7%.

In the wholesale sector, online sales rose by 12.5%.

Sustainability sales rose overall by 7.3%, or CHF 45m, to CHF 6.7bn. And as Coop’s own organic brand Naturaplan reached its 30th anniversary, sales increased by 8.7%.

“With around 21,500 products, Coop has the broadest sustainable range in the Swiss retail sector and is therefore still the undisputed number 1 in the area of ​​sustainability,” the retailer adds.

Further details and the complete income statement will be announced at the co-op’s annual financial media conference on 15 February.