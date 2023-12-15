Co-op Group joins gift card scheme to support spending in Scottish communities

The Co-op Group has signed up to the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card and Town & City Gift Card ‘shop local’ initiatives to support local economies.

The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, which was introduced by Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Miconex in 2021, plus the Town & City Gift Cards, are designed to encourage people to spend in communities.

The Group operates more than 300 stores in communities across Scotland, and its participation in the shop local initiatives enables shoppers to stock up conveniently on everything from everyday essentials to Christmas party food.

The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card is an extension of the wider Scotland Loves Local drive, which encourages people to strengthen communities by getting behind the businesses operating in them.

The convenience retailer joins a blend of national retailers and local independent businesses who accept the cards, with shoppers simply swiping the card at the till in participating stores.

Kate Macrae-Graham

Kate McCrae Graham, the Group’s operations director, said: “Co-op stores operate in more than 300 towns, villages and cities across Scotland – operating at the heart of local life, and forming part of the fabric of the community, while creating local jobs and, supporting farmers, growers and suppliers.

“We are pleased to put our name to the cards that are designed to support local high streets and economies.”

Kimberley Guthrie, interim chief officer at Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “The addition of the Co-op and its network of stores is fantastic.

“The greater the number of places in which people can spend, the greater the reasons are for people to spend more time in their community, supporting an even wider range of local businesses. The ripple effects of the gift card can be fantastic, helping to build better places.”

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Co-op to the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card and Town & City Gift Card programmes. What makes these local gift cards unique – and sets them apart from other gift cards – is the blend of national retailers and local independents who all operate in our local communities, giving people ultimate local choice in one gift card.”

For more information about the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card visit LoveLocal.Scot/Giftcard and, to find out more about Town and City Gift cards visit townandcitygiftcards.com