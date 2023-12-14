Midcounties elects Heather Richard as new co-op president

Midcounties Co-op has announced the election of Heather Richardson as the society’s new president, with Vivian Woodell and Irene Kirkman elected as vice-presidents.

Richardson has sat on the board for the past six years, five of them as vice-president, and has held a number of significant executive roles, including senior positions across public, private and third-sector organisations. She currently works as chief risk officer at Bromford Housing Group, one of the UK’s largest housing associations, which provides over 47,000 affordable homes.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the leadership of the Midcounties board and ensuring the society continues to serve the best interests of its members whilst deepening its position as a successful co-operative business.

She replaces Helen Wiseman, who had served as president since 2017 and remains on the board.

“I feel immensely privileged to have been elected,“ she said, “and look forward to working closely with my fellow board directors to continue to support and grow society as a thriving co-operative.

“I believe my experience allows me to provide the kind of strategic direction and insight that our members expect of our board to ensure that we continue to grow our society in line with co-operative values.”

Midcounties CEO Phil Ponsonby said: “We’re thrilled to have Heather take up the role of president and know that her breadth of experience and deep understanding of co-operative values will help us to continue to grow our society, deliver for our members and fulfil our purpose to create a fairer, more sustainable and ethical future.

“I’d also like to thank Helen Wiseman for the support and guidance she has given to me and the entire Midcounties board during her tenure.”