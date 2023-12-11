Independent co-op grocery opens doors in Lisburn, NI

A new co-operative grocery, Sonas, has opened its doors in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and aims to “redefine the local grocery store experience, ditching the plastic, and creating a warm welcome eco-conscious shoppers”.

The store, at 35-37 Market Square, is the latest business to launch after receiving funds through our Urban Investment Fund, operated by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Co-founder Julie Hoey said: “Sonas is proud to be a recipient of the Urban Investment Fund. This financial support has played a pivotal role in our journey to redefine the local grocery store experience and embrace eco-conscious practices.

“We’re not just another run-of-the-mill retailer. We’re redefining the local grocery store experience where we ditch the plastic. We’re all about valuing our customers and sharing a commitment to protect People, Place, and Planet.”

She added: “Our commitment to sustainability drives every decision we make, so we’re big on refillable and packaging-free products. You can fill up your own containers or borrow one from us. Say goodbye to overbuying and wastefulness – get exactly what you need, save some cash, and enjoy better, tastier food.

“And when you’re ready to indulge, take a seat in our café. We’ve got the taste without the waste – think mouth-watering seasonal foods that nourish your body and inspire healthier eating.”

Cllr John Laverty, chair of regeneration and growth on the city council, added: “The Urban Investment Fund, as part of our broader business support programmes, has provided entrepreneurs with the necessary financial backing to start up and thrive. Sonas exemplifies the positive impact of this initiative, contributing to the ongoing rejuvenation of our high street and diversifying the retail landscape.

“I would like to encourage more local entrepreneurs with promising business ideas to explore the opportunities available and contribute to the ongoing success of our high street.”

This project was funded through the NI Department for Communities’ Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme which was introduced to support towns and city centres in their recovery.

Visit the co-op’s Facebook page for more information on opening hours and offerings