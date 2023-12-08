Cwmpas retains Investors in People Gold status

Welsh co-op development agency Cwmpas has again been awarded the Investors in People (IIP) Gold accreditation.

Over 50,000 organisations have been assessed by IIP in over 66 countries with only 26% achieving gold. Cwmpas was first awarded Gold in 2017.

Cwmpas its work towards the award saw it demonstrate that it operates “the co-operative way” and that “it takes an exemplary approach to its values and delivering community transformation in Wales“.

“We care about our people and we’re ambitious to continue to improve with an inspirational leadership team at the helm,” it added.

CEO Bethan Webber said: “I am delighted and extremely proud to share the good news of our collective achievement to once again be formally recognised by maintaining our IIP Gold accreditation.

“It is a fantastic achievement for any organisation and it is particularly so for Cwmpas, given the transformative change we have just been through, including the fact that we are now a remote employer.

“We are a people-centred organisation and this award is a collective effort, reflecting the culture and commitment of all staff to our values as we strive to continuously improve our services for the people we support.

“I am of the firm belief that the success of Cwmpas in making work better for everyone begins and ends with the passion of our people. It is a tribute to the talent and professionalism of all our staff and the leadership of our board.”

Feedback statements from staff include:

“It’s so refreshing to work in such a values-driven organisation.”

“This is the best organisation I have worked for. They really value people. They make a fuss of people and always recognise your contribution.”

“They asked me what I would like to do… that just made my soul sing”

“The induction here is a brilliant process. People are champing at the bit to get started, but when you come to Cwmpas, we are national and it is very important to get to know people. We are part of something bigger.”

“What motivates me is outside the organisation. Being able to have a widespread impact that is people focussed. Seeing people left in a better place than when you started- that is what motivates me.”

Cwmpas added: “As we continue to strive for greater improvements our ambition is to reach Platinum, joining just 2% of UK firms.”