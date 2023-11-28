Applications open for Global Women’s Leadership Network scholarships

The Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN) is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship, which offers learning opportunities for women in credit unions.

An initiative of the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU), the GWLN has since 2009 awarded 100 scholarships to women from 30 countries. The scholarship aims to recognise individuals who have demonstrated leadership and exemplify a commitment to improving lives through financial co-operatives.

The GWLN 2024 scholarship will award up to four winners, who will have the opportunity to attend the GWLN Forum at World Credit Union Conference (WCUC) in Boston, USA (21-24 July 2024). The winners will have their airfare, hotel and registration fees covered for 2024 WCUC, where they will be able to participate in five full days of learning, networking and exchange.

“I was drawn to GWLN because of its mission to create a more equitable world, where women have equal access to opportunities and resources as their male counterparts,” said Naddian Abraham-Damier, a 2023 scholar, who attended the World Credit Union Conference in Vancouver, Canada. “As someone who is passionate about women’s leadership and gender equity, GWLN is offering a meaningful and impactful way for me to get involved and make a difference.”

“GWLN will be celebrating 15 years in 2024, and it’s an exciting time for the network,” said GWLN director Lena Giakoumopoulos. “The annual scholarship programme is essential to our work for women’s advancement to leadership in our global movement.

“We have seen the tremendous impact the scholars have made on women in their credit unions and communities. We must continue our collective efforts in growing the programme.”

Applications are open until 15 December. The winners will be announced in January 2024.