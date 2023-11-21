Co-op Group relaunches its biggest store after multi-million makeover

The Co-op Group has relaunched its largest store following – at MacAulay Road, Stornoway – following a multi-million pound makeover which started in August.

The near 22,000 sq ft store – which supports over 100 local jobs – has a focus on serving and supporting the Island community on Lewes and Harris, in Scotland’s Western Isles.

After the make-over, the store includes a fresh new-look for chilled produce, fruit, vegetables and dairy. The café – a popular community hub – has been transformed and modernised. There are also two new Costa coffee dispensers and,a fresh orange juice machine – which was described as ‘an instant hit with customers.

Stag bakeries – based in Stornoway – have opened an over-counter range of hot food, pies and pastries. The store is also home to independent travel agent Hebrides Travel, a travel exchange bureau and, the Original Factory Shop (TOFS) which offers discounts on big-name brands.

A new laundry service is also be available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.

Highland dancers and a piper perform at the re-opening

At the back of store are new, larger and more efficient cold rooms and storage, which the Group says will further improve operational capacity, availability and resilience – particularly during the winter months when adverse weather can effect ferry crossings.

Efficiency measures also includes a heat recovery system to warm the store by recycling the heat generated by the new refrigeration system.

Online home delivery groceries is now available across the Island through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk – with products picked fresh in the store and delivered to homes through its fleet of five home delivery vehicles.

Store manager Steven Cooper

Store manager Steven Cooper, said: “We have had a great response, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform the store. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life – and, we are very proud to serve the Island community. We have worked to create the range, choice and added services to deliver a really compelling offer for customers, with a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

Last month, the Group also relaunched its store in Sollas, North Uist, following a programme of works and improvements to transform the 1,500 sq ft Island store.