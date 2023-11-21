Co-op Group relaunches its biggest store after multi-million makeover

The Co-op Group has relaunched its largest store following – at MacAulay Road, Stornoway – following a multi-million pound makeover which started in August.
The near 22,000 sq ft store – which supports over 100 local jobs – has a focus on serving and supporting the Island community on Lewes and Harris, in Scotland’s Western Isles.
After the make-over, the store includes a fresh new-look for chilled produce, fruit, vegetables and dairy. The café – a popular community hub – has been transformed and modernised. There are also two new Costa coffee dispensers and,a fresh orange juice machine – which was described as ‘an instant hit with customers.
Stag bakeries – based in Stornoway – have opened an over-counter range of hot food, pies and pastries. The store is also home to independent travel agent Hebrides Travel, a travel exchange bureau and, the Original Factory Shop (TOFS) which offers discounts on big-name brands.
A new laundry service is also be available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.
At the back of store are new, larger and more efficient cold rooms and storage, which the Group says will further improve operational capacity, availability and resilience – particularly during the winter months when adverse weather can effect ferry crossings.
Efficiency measures also includes a heat recovery system to warm the store by recycling the heat generated by the new refrigeration system.
Online home delivery groceries is now available across the Island through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk – with products picked fresh in the store and delivered to homes through its fleet of five home delivery vehicles.
Store manager Steven Cooper, said: “We have had a great response, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform the store. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life – and, we are very proud to serve the Island community. We have worked to create the range, choice and added services to deliver a really compelling offer for customers, with a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”
Last month, the Group also relaunched its store in Sollas, North Uist, following a programme of works and improvements to transform the 1,500 sq ft Island store.
