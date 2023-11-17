UK berry growers name Co-op Group their retailer of the year

The Co-op Group has been crowned Retailer of the Year by crop association British Berry Growers.

The annual award is presented to the retailer that has achieved the highest growth in berry sales (volume), with the Group achieving a total increase of 22.1% in volume sales across all berries.

With a commitment to the National Farmer’s Union’s Fruit and Vegetable pledge, the Group says it maintains close working relationships with British farming and the fresh produce sector throughout the seasons.

Co-op Group buyer Mark Cloudy said: “Co-op is delighted to have received recognition as Retailer of the Year from the British Berry Growers Association. It’s been a fantastic year for the team, from being the first retailer to reveal it was providing 100% British strawberries for the King’s coronation, to our ongoing support and close working relationships with our British growers and suppliers throughout the seasons – a partnership approach which has delivered a 22% growth this year on British berries volumes, and provided great taste, quality and value for our Members and customers in communities across the UK.”

British Berry Growers’ chair Nick Marston said: “Co-op’s commitment to buying British berries has been growing year on year. With a rise of 22.1% volume sales across all berries, we are delighted to see Co-op ‘over- indexing’ on year-on-year growth.

“It’s an achievement we hope other retailers will emulate. We’re delighted by the growth in sales and Co-op’s commitment to driving penetration in the category. It’s so important all our supermarkets get behind our growers. Buying British over imported berries saves on food miles, and we know consumers want British where possible.”