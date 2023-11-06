Southern Co-op’s Woodland Burial Ground hosts festive wreath-making workshops

Two woodland burial grounds run by Southern Co-op in Dorset are inviting the public to join Christmas wreath-making workshops next month, in aid of a local charity.

The sessions, at the co-op’s Wimborne and Christchurch sites, will be run by a trained florist and include festive refreshments. Tickets are £30, with proceeds going to SAFEmpowerment, a charity which supports people affected by domestic abuse. Places are being sold on a first come, first served basis.

Burial ground team manager for the two sites, Elisa Way, said: “We wanted to do something creative this Christmas which everyone could get involved in, so we decided to put our expertise to good use with the wreath making.

“We will be supplying all of the sustainably-sourced materials so people just need to turn up and get stuck in whilst enjoying some festive refreshments.”

The first workshops are on Wednesday 6 December at 10am and 2pm at Hinton Park Woodland Burial Ground, Wyndham Road, Walkford, BH23 7EJ.

To book, contact the team via [email protected] or call 01425 278910.

The third session is on Wednesday 13 December at 11am at Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial Ground, Greenhill Road, BH21 2RG.

To book, contact the team via [email protected] or call 01202 888887.