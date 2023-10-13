Glasgow housing co-op joins scheme to help tenants with winter fuel bills

Glasgow’s Hawthorn Housing Co-op has joined two other housing providers to launch an initiative to help tenants with winter fuel bills.

Alongside Molendinar Park Housing Association and Cadder Housing Association, the co-op is working with the Home Energy Advice Team at the Wise Group, a social enterprise working to lift people out of poverty through mentoring support, employment, skills, and energy advice.

They have obtained a £42,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s Social Housing Fuel Support Fund for the project, which runs from 1 October till the end of March.

A joint statement from the three housing providers described the funding as a “game changer” which would ”turbo charge” their help for tenants.

“We are delighted to have secured this funding,” they added, “which allows us to work with the widely admired Wise Group and benefit from its expertise in tackling fuel poverty.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time with the onset of winter and what looks like another difficult period for people facing the prospect of sky-high fuel bills.

“Crucially, the help on offer will complement our existing welfare benefits help to help create general financial wellbeing. It really is great news for our customers.”

The three providers hope to help around 1,550 people between them from the scheme, which will focus on:

Advice on the use of heating systems and appliances

Negotiating with energy suppliers such as repayment plans

Resolving billing issues

Maximising income and obtaining money which tenants are entirely entitled to

They added: “This is a major step forward in the help we can provide and fits well with our ethos of fighting poverty and helping people keep their tenancies.”