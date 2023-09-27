Scotmid announces partnerships with RNLI and Social Enterprise Academy

Scotmid has launched a charity partnership with the RNLI, to raise funds for a new Atlantic 85 lifeboat, which will form part of the relief fleet to help during times when vessels are undergoing repairs or maintenance.

The Atlantic 85 is one of the fastest in the RNLI’s fleet. The boat has the capacity to carry four crew members as well as core medical and rescue equipment. Critically, it has the space to transport several additional people, making it ideal for a range of open water incidents.

Jill Hepburn, head of region for the RNLI in Scotland, said: “We are very excited to be working with Scotmid, which has an incredible reputation for both fundraising and raising awareness for their charity partners. This partnership will reach into the very hearts of our communities and help us to raise awareness of water safety and the incredible work carried out by our dedicated volunteers.

“Over 90% of our rescues take place less than one mile from shore, meaning the Atlantic 85 is credited with saving countless lives each year. As part of our relief fleet, the Scotmid lifeboat will have a lifesaving impact on numerous communities in Scotland – a tribute fitting to such an outstanding organisation.”

Scotmid CEO said: “The alignment of the RNLI’s values with our own, which centre around serving our communities and enhancing lives, makes us perfect partners. As we eagerly embark on the year ahead, our colleagues are already ‘on board’ and enthusiastically charting out fundraising plans.”

Volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service, and seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches. RNLI crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives since the charity launched in 1824, with lifeboats launching 9,312 times in 2022, saving 389 lives.

The RNLI has 238 lifeboat stations around the coasts of the UK and Ireland.

Scotmid has also announced a partnership with the Social Enterprise Academy to support social change and community empowerment for young people.

The retailer is introducing the Scotmid Changemaker Fund, dedicated to supporting the Social Enterprise Schools Programme, will provide schools within Scotmid communities the opportunity to access funding of up to £100, enabling the launch and growth of impactful social enterprises led by young people.

The Social Enterprise Schools Programme, spearheaded by the Social Enterprise Academy, is a transformative programme that equips young people with the tools, skills, and mindset required to create lasting positive impact within their communities. With a focus on instilling social entrepreneurial spirit and sustainable business practices, the programme empowers pupils to become agents of change, leading projects that address pressing social and environmental challenges.

Scotmid director Richard McCready said: “Through the Changemaker Fund, we are proud to provide tangible support to schools within our communities, enabling them to nurture the potential of young minds and drive lasting positive change.”

Rachel Farmer, education manager at the Social Enterprise Academy, said: “The Social Enterprise Academy is thrilled to partner with Scotmid on this initiative. Together, we are paving the way for a generation of socially conscious leaders who will drive change within their communities. The Scotmid Changemaker Fund is a crucial steppingstone toward unlocking the potential of young people to create positive impact.”

The partnership highlights the power of collaboration to drive social change. By supporting the Social Enterprise Schools Programme, Scotmid is actively engaging in the education and empowerment of future generations.