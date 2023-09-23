Midcounties marks 10 years of Fairphone partnership as new device launches

Midcounties Co-op is celebrating 10 years of partnership with Fairphone, a sustainable electronics manufacturer and social enterprise.

Since its launch in 2013, Fairphone’s goal has been to design and produce smartphones which have a lower environmental footprint and better social impact than the rest of the industry.

Midcounties, which is the only co-operative telecoms provider in the UK, says it shares Fairphone’s values and mission in offering its members and customers a more ethical option when it comes to choosing electronic devices that are world-leading for their sustainability and longevity.

More than 7,000 of the retail society’s members have played a role over the past 10 years in helping the manufacturer reduce carbon emissions. The co-op says this has saved 999 tonnes of CO2 in 2022 alone – the equivalent of burning 500 tonnes of coal.

Fairphone adds that 70% of the 14 focus materials used in its newest device, the Fairphone 5, are either from recycled or fair-mined sources, including Fairtrade gold. Recycled materials include aluminium, copper and plastics, and the device has the lowest production emissions of any smartphone.

Its launch will be celebrated by Fairphone and Midcounties Co-op at an event in Manchester on Tuesday 26 September where members and customers will be able to try the phone firsthand, ask the Fairphone team any questions and learn more about their sustainability credentials.

Corne Le Clercq, commercial director at Fairphone said: “We are happy to have collaborated with the Midcounties Co-operative for 10 years. Over that time, so much has changed as we’ve grown and matured as a company. We’ve gone from being a social enterprise with limited experience in the electronics industry to scaling up and showing the industry that things can be done more sustainably.

“As we continue to grow and mature, we look forward to our continued partnership with Midcounties in the coming years.”

Jacob Isherwood, chief information officer at Midcounties, said: “Fairphone’s mission has always been to offer a more sustainable and ethical alternative when it comes to smartphones, and helping businesses to reduce their footprint. Whereas most smartphones require regular repairing and replacing, the Fairphone is built to last, reducing the cost of having a smartphone for businesses and, for over a decade now, our members.”

Your Co-op Mobile is part of the Midcounties Co-op, which is one of the largest independent UK co-ops and is fully owned by its members. Customers will have the option of becoming a member of the society, giving them access to exclusive deals as well as special offers from across its group of businesses.

