Revolver Co-op named UK’s highest scoring B Corporation

Fairtrade coffee and tea co-op Revolver has been nationwide has certified as the UK’s highest scoring B Corporation, recognising its social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Revolver racked up a B Impact Assessment total of 163.8, making it the highest scoring B Corp in Europe – and one of the top five in the world.

B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

“Receiving this B Corp certification with such an exceptional score is a testament to Revolver’s unwavering commitment to a new era of business, where purpose is as vital as profit,” said co-op chair Susan Sullivan. “Our unique co-operative model, bringing together farmer producers, workers, consumers, and retailers, stands as a shining example of how diverse stakeholders can collaborate to drive positive change.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to upholding rigorous social and environmental standards, and it reinforces our belief that businesses should play a pivotal role in shaping a better world for all.”

CEO Paul Birch added: “Securing the B Corp certification is a proud moment for Revolver Co-operative and a clear affirmation of our mission to redefine the boundaries of responsible business. As chief executive, I am inspired by the tireless efforts of our team and the unwavering support of our multi-stakeholder co-operative members.

“This achievement showcases our dedication to elevating the standards of governance, workers, community, environment and customers and it underlines our resolute belief that business can be a force for positive transformation. We embrace the responsibility to continue pioneering sustainable practices that benefit not only our stakeholders but also the greater global community.”

Director and former chair John Boyle said: “I am so pleased that such a small co-operative has achieved such a tremendous position on the B Corp list. The work we have done in the dozens of countries that we source our coffees and teas from never ceases to amaze me.

“Working with communities who supply our products to sell to people here in the UK fills me with immense pride, knowing that we are delivering on our co-operative principles to make sure everyone in the supply chain is treated fairly and benefits from co-operative trade. Our customers are receiving an excellent and ethical product.”