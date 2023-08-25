UK dairy co-op Omsco rebrands as Organic Herd

Farmer-owned dairy co-op Omsco has announced a rebrand which will see it trade as Organic Herd, to emphasise its efforts on sustainability.

The co-operative hopes the move will help build its reputation as a producer of high-quality organic dairy products, and raise awareness of the benefits of organic dairy. Alongside the rebrand comes the launch of an Organic Herd range of premium-branded products, aimed at UK specialist retailers, delis and farm shops across the UK, which will includes cheddars and soft cheeses, butters and flavoured butters, organic chocolate and milk drinking chocolates.

“The transition from being the Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (Omsco) to Organic Herd demonstrates the ongoing evolution of the business,” said CEO Martyn Anthony. “From being simply a transactional supplier of organic milk to third-party processors, our new name reflects that we are now a more confident and more progressive business with a range of valuable customers, supply partnerships, products offerings and routes to market.”

He added: “We believe our new, more relevant and relatable name will enable us to redefine and reinforce all that is great about organic dairy. It will enable us to engage more effectively with customers and consumers on the issues that they care about and make a compelling case for why they should choose organic dairy, which by its very nature is the original and only fully accredited regenerative dairy farming system.”

The rebrand is an “integral part of an ambitious long-term growth and development strategy”, adds the co-op, which is looking to build long-term sustainable supply partnerships with dedicated processors and producers and to further grow its international trade.

The co-op says it has maintained its milk price for farmers at 49ppl over the past 12 months, significantly higher than the market average.

The new brand and product range reflect the co-op’s “core brand values of being collaborative, innovative, authentic and, above all, our preparedness to be bold to make a positive difference”, added Anthony.

“We have much more to do but believe our new identity will be a catalyst to enhance and accelerate our mission of providing a sustainable future for our dairy farmers and the natural environment in which they farm.”