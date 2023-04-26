Co-op Loan Fund provides accountancy worker co-op with growth capital

Third Sector Accountancy will use the money to continue expanding its client base

The Third Sector Accountancy team at their 2022 Christmas meal

Third Sector Accountancy worker co-op has secured a loan from the Co-op Loan Fund to use as working capital as it continues to grow and expand its client base.

The Manchester-based accountancy, which works primarily with co-ops and non-profits, has staff across the country and in Germany. With 20 members and nearly 400 clients, it uses sociocratic working models for its stated vision where “compassion, co-operation and autonomy are the guiding principles, rather than greed and competition”.

Co-op member and chartered accountant Scott Lockwood said: “Over the past six years we have grown significantly. This success is down to a range of factors, including our unique structure, specialist knowledge, our experienced and friendly team, and the high standards of our work.”

He added: “One of our greatest successes and advantages of being a workers’ co-operative is that we have not had to rely on external borrowing to fund such rapid early growth. However, as the composition of the co-op has changed entering a new and more controlled growth stage, we recognised the importance of obtaining external borrowings.

“Co-op Loan Fund was the obvious choice for funding due to their structure as a co-operative, their shared vision in promoting the co-operative sector and their open and transparent investment policies.”

Kevin Lloyd-Evans, lending and relationship manager at Co-operative & Community Finance, said: “The Co-op Loan Fund is designed to support co-operative development in the sector. This loan is a great example of sector support. Not only are we supporting an individual co-op we are supporting the many co-operative organisations which use Third Sector Accountancy.”

Co-op Loan Fund was set up in response to the barriers co-ops face in terms of access to capital, a lack of public awareness due to competition with bigger for-profit firms, and the need for resources for digitisation.

