West Yorkshire mayor cuts ribbon on Leeds Credit Union’s new headquarters

West Yorkshire’s Labour/Co-op metro mayor Tracy Brabin officially opened the new headquarters of Leeds Credit Union (LCU) last month.

LCU, which serves 37,000 members, moved into the new space at Carlton Tower, St Paul’s Street, as part of its growth plans, and says the move will improve its energy and IT efficiencies.

In her speech at the opening, LCU’s chair Jane Toole highlighted the organisation’s impact on its communities, giving financially vulnerable households access to savings accounts and affordable loans as an alternative to loan sharks and high-cost lenders.

Brabin joined LCU’s team for a walk around the new offices and observed the work of the credit union first-hand.

In a social media post the following day, she said: “Companies like Leeds Credit Union are more important than ever in supporting thousands of members in our region through the cost-of-living crisis, so I was honoured to help open their new headquarters in Leeds yesterday and meet some of the team doing such fantastic work.”

Related: Leeds Credit Union partners with east London council on cost-of-living support

LCU serves members across Leeds, Wakefield, Harrogate, Craven and Barking & Dagenham, as well as residents of certain housing associations and employees of a number of additional select employers.

Stephen Porter, head of member experience, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mayor Brabin to the new offices. She was supportive, took the time to engage with and talk to members of the team and showed a real interest in what we do.

“It was great to have an audience with her and we can’t thank her enough for taking the time to pay us a visit and officially open the new offices. We can’t wait to continue safeguarding the financial wellbeing of our 37,000+ members from our new premises.”