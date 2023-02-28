Fairtrade Fortnight 2023 highlights climate crisis

This Fairtrade Fortnight, co-operators are invited to celebrate, promote and buy Fairtrade certified products to protect the world’s most popular foods, such as bananas, cocoa, and coffee.

Over 27 February – 12 March 2023, the Fairtrade Foundation and partners will highlight the effects of climate change on the future of our food, and how buying Fairtrade products can help.

On 28 February, Fairtrade will launch the ‘Endangered Aisle’, a pop-up experience in London’s Shoreditch that will shine a light on the supermarket staples most at risk of becoming endangered from the climate crisis, including coffee, bananas and chocolate. The experience will be open to the public on 28 February, 1 March and 2 March.

Fairtrade will also release new research on the effects of climate change on the availability of supermarket staples, which will be showcased at the Endangered Aisle and online, along with ‘Stories of Hope’ – examples of farmers that are working to protect their harvests from climate change.

Jackie Marshall, head of brand and marketing at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “Fairtrade Fortnight highlights the urgent threat to the future of British staples produced overseas. Without our support for fairer prices today, farmers will find it even harder to tackle the climate and economic challenges of the future.

“Smallholder farmers have a critical role in addressing climate change and have the expertise and knowledge to do so – but they simply can’t afford to foot the bill for adapting to economic and climate change on their current incomes. There is a huge amount we can all do. Fairtrade is asking each and every one of us to act now and shop Fairtrade so farmers can keep going through these tough times. ”

Fairtrade Fortnight will see individuals, community groups and businesses taking action across the two weeks, from film screenings to fun runs to Fairtrade tea parties.

The Co-operative Group will host activities both online and in its stores across the country, including Fairtrade treasure hunts, giveaways, film and poster displays. On Monday 27 February, Fairtrade representatives will come together with members in Enfield, London, for an event with the local mayor, Doris Jiagge, and staff will hold an interactive arcade game event in the Salford store in Greater Manchester.

Individuals can get involved by joining one of these events, as well as signing up to one of Fairtrade’s online Big Get Togethers, featuring Fairtrade farmers and experts.

People can also spread the word using the Fairtrade Fortnight Resource Library on the Fairtrade Foundation website, which includes campaigner toolkits, social media graphics and videos.

“This year’s campaign will highlight the message that whatever your budget and wherever you shop, when you choose Fairtrade, you support farmers to take care of the environment through Fairtrade’s Price, Premium and Programmes,” says the Fairtrade Foundation.

For more information visit: fairtrade.org.uk/get-involved/current-campaigns/fairtrade-fortnight

Labels to look out for

The Fairtrade Mark can be found on single-ingredient fair trade products such as bananas and coffee. It also means the product is fully traceable (kept separate from non-certified products) from farm to shelf.

A Fairtrade Mark with an arrow indicates to look on the back of the packaging to learn more about the ingredients and sourcing method.

The Fairtrade Gold Mark indicates that all of the gold used in an item has been fairly extracted and traded, as well as being traceable throughout the supply chain.

The Fairtrade Cotton Mark indicates that all of the cotton in an item has been fairly produced and traded, and is directly traceable through all stages of production and separated from non-Fairtrade cotton during processing.

The Fairtrade Textile Standard signifies ethical production of a textile or piece of clothing.

The white Fairtrade Sourced Ingredient Marks indicate a named ingredient has been sourced as Fairtrade within a product containing multiple ingredients, e.g. Fairtrade sugar in a chocolate bar (doesn’t apply to coffee and bananas).

You can find Fairtrade staples like coffee, tea and bananas in your local retail society – or for something a bit different, check out these Fairtrade finds…



Coconut water from Dr Martins £3.29

dr-martins.com



Raw almonds from Zaytoun £5.40

zaytoun.uk

Organic Fairtrade mango from Tropical Wholefoods £3.20

equalexchange.co.uk



Fairtrade fizz from Karma Drinks From £1.55

karmadrinks.co.uk

Steenbergs Fairtrade Organic Mixed Spice £2.80

steenbergs.co.uk

Apricot body soap for sensitive skin £7.95

fairsquared.com



Body butter with Fairtrade Shea butter £13.99

honeystreethandmade.com

Goddess of Luck lemongrass bath salts £15.96

fair2.me



Fairphone – the first and only smartphone company to be Fairtrade gold certified £499

fairphone.com

Hoodie made with 80% Organic Fairtrade Cotton £32.81

cottonroots.co.uk



100% Organic & Fairtrade babygrow £38.00

littlegreenradicals.com





Fairtrade yellow gold almond stud earrings £92.00

lebrusanstudio.com

Eucalyptus ring handmade from Fairtrade sterling silver and 24ct Fairtrade gold vermeil £136

lizearlejewellery.com