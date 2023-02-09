Glasgow housing co-op to build 44 affordable homes

A co-operative housing provider plans to build 44 social rent homes on the site of a former primary school in Pollok, Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council approved the disposal of the site of the former Gowanbank Primary School in Pollok to Rosehill Housing Co-operative on 2 February.

Rosehill will build a mixture of flats and houses on the 2.14 hectares site, close to the Silverburn shopping centre and bus and train stations.

Originally set up in 1987 as one of an original six pilot fully mutual housing co-ops in Scotland, Rosehill is now the main registered social landlord in the Pollok area, renting over 1,000 properties.

Rosehill’s director Geri Mogan told Co-op News: “Rosehill is the main community based social landlord in Pollok with over 35 years of providing homes and services. Rosehill is pleased to have the opportunity to provide more good quality and affordable homes which are much needed in the area and to contribute to the Council’s affordable housing targets.”

Rosehill will pay £570,000 for the cleared and vacant site. The Gowanbank Primary School buildings were closed and demolished in 2018.

Glasgow City Council says the off-market disposal is part of its strategic housing objectives policy.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, convener for Neighbourhoods Services and Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “This disposal benefits the city in a number of ways – not only raising public funds in a challenging financial climate, but allowing the building of much-needed new flats and houses for social rent that will help to deliver our ambitious affordable housing targets.”