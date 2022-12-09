Carbon Co-op looks for community retrofit champions in west Yorkshire town

Carbon Co-op, which works to reduce climate emissions from people’s homes, has is on the lookout for community champions in Todmorden, west Yorkshire.

Launched in partnership with Pennine Community Power, the Calderdale Retrofit Community Champions (CRCC) scheme aims to show people how they can make their homes cosier, reduce their energy bills, and lower their carbon footprint.

It is hoped the scheme will address the skill shortage in the local construction industry by offering industry-standard retrofit training to builders in the area.

Over the next eight months, the project will bring together experts and residents in regular meetings, workshop events, and home assessments to explore what retrofit means and how it can be used in homes in Todmorden.

Funded by Pennine Community Power, Blackshaw Environmental Action Team (BEAT) and Northern Powergrid, its goal is to bring together 12 residents who are interested in what retrofitting is, how it could work in their homes and what steps and planning need to take place to make it happen.

They will be offered retrofit home assessment and the chance to attend an air-tightness house party and join a network of other interested residents.

Finn Jensen, chair of Pennine Community Power, said: “We’re delighted to support the Calderdale Retrofit Community Champions Project.

“Sharing knowledge, providing learning opportunities, and increasing interest in retrofit works on homes in the Calderdale Valley is essential in reducing our carbon footprint, improving our home energy efficiency and making us more resilient to rising energy prices.

“Supporting construction businesses in the area to access training and upskill the workforce in installing retrofit measures begins to narrow the skill gap homeowners wishing to retrofit are facing.

“Pennine Community Power looks forward to working with the community champions network once established in sharing the message of retrofit across the valley.”

Community Champions will be asked to share their findings and knowledge with friends and family, host a network meeting in a community space or their homes, and participate in workshops and events to raise awareness in their community.

For more information email [email protected]