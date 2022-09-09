Australia’s BCCM announces speakers for co-op leadership summit

The first speakers announced for the 2022 Leaders’ Summit and Industry Dinner, organised by Australia’s Business Council for Co-operatives and Mutuals (BCCM).

Held on 17-18 November in Melbourne, the event promises “highly regarded international and national speakers in plenary sessions and interactive roundtable discussions”, says BCCM.

It adds: “We have developed a high-level programme for executives and directors dealing head on with the need for a unified vision for growth for our sector and to help Australia address systemic risks to the economy through co-operation.”

The event looks at the theme of “triple threat or triple opportunity”, looking at three business trends – competition, conscious consumerism and consolidation.

Key speakers include:

Jeremy Duffield , Ex-CEO and founder, Vanguard Australia

, Ex-CEO and founder, Vanguard Australia Enrique de los Rios , CEO, Unica Group (Spain)

, CEO, Unica Group (Spain) Eric Balchunas , senior ETF analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence and author of The Bogle Effect

, senior ETF analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence and author of The Bogle Effect Ana Aguirre, president, Youth Network, International Co-operative Alliance

Other contributors include Ben Macnamara, CEO of agri-co-op CBH Group, Eugenie Stockman, CEO of Cooperation Housing, Matt Rutter, CEO of Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-operative, Peter Hunt of Mutuo and Melina Morrison, CEO of BCCM.

The event also features CEO breakouts which will address “four ideas to take Australia forward” – food security and sustainable domestic agriculture; a just transition to a greener economy; affordable housing for all Australians; and a sustainable and valued care workforce.

The summit, which opens with the Taste of Australia Dinner and the BCCM Honour Roll Awards, also includes the regular Chairs’ Forum luncheon scheduled on Thursday, 17 November at midday, and an agricultural co-operatives roundtable.