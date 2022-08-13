US apex for Black farm co-ops condemns ‘broken promises’ on debt relief

The Federation of Southern Co-operatives – which represents co-ops of Black and other disadvantaged farmers and ranchers in the US – has hit out at a new law which overrides plans for debt relief.

The American Rescue Package Act (ARPA), a US$1.9tn stimulus passed last year to help the US recover from the pandemic, included section 1005, which offered debt relief to 17,000 Americans, 3,100 of whom are Black. The Federation says this would mitigate “the disproportionate debt burden facing America’s farmers and ranchers of colour resulting from long-standing, race-based discrimination in agricultural lending practices, especially against Black farmers”.

But since it was passed, section 1005 has been stuck in the courts, after groups of white farmers challenged the constitutionality of the provision.

On behalf of its membership of Black farmers, the Federation intervened as a party in the debt relief litigation. Last month it filed a motion for summary justice – a request to a judge to make a decision on the established facts of the case without the need for a lengthy trial – to implement the plan.

And now it says the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed by Congress this week, “threatens to render this litigation moot thereby preventing us from ever knowing how the Court would interpret this critically necessary programme”.

The Federation says there are laudable aims to the IRA, which if passed will be “an overwhelming victory in the fight for medical consumers and our environment” – but it includes “yet another broken promise to America’s Black farmers”.

As passed by the Senate, the IRA repeals ARPA Section 1005, replacing them with two programmes which the Federation says “ask Black farmers to trust in promises that have heretofore remained untrustworthy”.

It adds: “As alternatives to the ARPA debt relief program, the IRA appropriates $3.1bn for loan modifications for ‘distressed’ direct and guaranteed borrowers ‘whose agricultural operations are at financial risk and $2.2bn for ‘discrimination financial assistance’ to NGOS to provide financial assistance of up to $500K for ‘farmers, ranchers or forest landowners determined to have experienced discrimination prior to January 1, 2021’.

“Unfortunately, the Senate, does not establish priority in either programme for the 17,000 farmers and ranchers who received letters from their government promising debt relief. Thus, despite being guaranteed that no adverse action would result from nonpayment of loans promised to be forgiven, these borrowers remain imminently vulnerable to foreclosure.”

Dania Davy, director of land retention and advocacy of the Federation, said: “The IRA’s loan modification process provides an unsatisfactory alternative for the farmers promised debt relief last year.

Dania Davy

“First, it offers loan modifications for ‘distressed’ borrowers which could be interpreted to exclude farmers who are ‘delinquent’ – including the 17,000 farmers who were told they did not need to make payments on the loans that would be forgiven under ARPA Section 1005 who now face daily threats of foreclosure.

“Further, the apparent discrimination claims process shifts the burden of addressing racial discrimination from institution to individual.”

She added that Black farmers have been let down after previous settlement processes, including the Pigford case – a class action lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which alleged that it had discriminated against African-American farmers in its allocation of farm loans and assistance between 1981 and 1996. Settled in 1999 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the case saw nearly $1bn paid or credited to farmers, with a further $1.2bn coming from a follow-up action by Congress in 2010.

But the Federation argues in the 23 years since Pigford, “Black and other socially disadvantaged farmers across the country have continued to experience discriminatory conduct at the hands of the USDA and Farm Services Agency (FSA), including lack of outreach, lack of assistance, mistreatment, misinformation, lack of communication, arbitrary denials, unreasonable requests, delays in application processing, delays in application approval, and delays in loan disbursements”.

There are some positive signs: this year, the Federation says it has signed multiple agreements with the USDA to provide outreach and technical assistance to Black farmers, landowners and co-operatives, as part of the Biden administration’s “focus on equity and the secretary of agriculture’s commitment to transforming the USDA.”

Cornelius Blanding, executive director of the Federation, said: “The Federation has and will continue to work with USDA to ensure the government benefits it is authorised to administer are accessible to the Black farmers and landowners who heroically persist in the noble profession of feeding our communities and protecting our environment.”

But in terms of debt relief and the measures in the IRA, Davy said: “We are deeply concerned about the difficulties Black farmers will face in accessing these resources.”

Cornelius Key, member-farmer, and GA state co-ordinator for the Federation, said: “Black farmers were really counting on that debt relief and we if we don’t receive debt relief many of us will lose land, equipment and we might just lose our homes – this is a matter of survival.”

The Federation says it is “engaging our members, partners, Congress, and the administration in seeking accountability and transparency in the loan modification and discrimination claims processes outlined in the IRA.

“We remain committed to supporting and advocating for Black farmers, landowners and co-operatives and continuing to stand with the 3,100 Black farmers as well as the 17,000 farmers of colour promised debt relief last year. This new threat to debt relief promised to Black farmers and other farmers of colour is just a modern-day example of the many political compromises that, ultimately, betray the hopes of Black farmers. The Federation will continue to work to protect these farmers from losing their farms, land, and livelihoods.

Cornelius Blanding

Executive director Cornelius Blanding added: “Though disappointed, that we may never know how the court would have interpreted debt relief under Section 1005 and the constitutionality of targeted race-based programmes designed to achieve racial equity, we must continue the Federation’s 55-year legacy which we will commemorate at our annual meeting next week, and ensure the implementation of the programs under the IRA will not leave Black farmers out.”

The USDA has been contacted for comment.