Waste bread from Co-op Group suppliers turned to beer under new partnership

The Co-op Group is working with sustainable craft brewery Toast Ale to launch a new beer made with half a tonne of surplus bread.

Hazy Pale Ale is brewed with excess loaves from the Group ’s bakery suppliers, replacing barley as a key ingredient.

Toast, which uses waste bread in all its beers, says it has so far saved 2,622,291 slices from landfill; the process also uses less land, water and energy, and avoids carbon emissions, it adds.

Jonathan Price, beer buyer at the Group, said: “We are really happy to be landing the new and exclusive Toast Hazy Pale Ale at Co-op and with sustainability at its heart, is the perfect fit for us and our customers.

“We worked with our suppliers to use their surplus bread, resulting in significant waste being reduced.

“This ale is packed full of flavour, and tastes all the better with the knowledge it’s helping the planet too. We can’t wait for our customers to try this unique brew and we expect it to be a popular choice this summer and beyond.”

Stuart Robson, head brewer at Toast Ale, added: “In brewing this new beer, we were able to rescue over half a tonne of surplus bread, using it to replace malted barley. It’s been great to work with Co-op and their suppliers and we hope it will inspire other retailers to do more to prevent food waste in their supply chains.”

The Hazy Pale Ale 4-Pack (4 x 330ml cans) retails at £7 and is available at Co-op stores now.