Channel Islands Co-op to hold quiet hours in stores to help shoppers with autism

Channel Islands Co-op has teamed up with autism charities to hold quiet hours in its stores.

It has designed the initiative in conjunction with local charities Autism Jersey and Autism Guernsey, as part of an initiative from the National Autistic Society.

The quiet hour runs every Monday between 3pm and 4pm at the Grand Marché St Helier, Grand Marché St Peter, Grand Marché St Martin and Grand Marché St Sampson stores.

To help shoppers on the autism spectrum, the stores will dim the lights, turn off music and make no tannoy announcements.

They will provide an autism-friendly checkout, with the bleeps of the machines set to the lowest volume.

Maps will be handed out to help customers with the layout and colleagues will be available who have been given autism awareness training.

The aim is to make it an easier shopping environment for adults and children who are on the autism spectrum, but those who feel that they would value the hour are more than welcome to come along, says the retail society.