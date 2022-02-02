Credit unions prepare to celebrate Credit Union Youth Month in the US

Credit unions across the United States will be leading a campaign to attract younger and future members this April.

Under the theme Save Small. Dream Big. at your credit union™, the campaign will aim to “teach and encourage kids to develop good financial habits”.

Throughout April, credit unions will be running a series of events, including contests and giveaways (colouring or writing contests), special incentives and promotions (for opening a new account)s), financial literacy workshops for young members, special savings match programs for youth accounts, and branch parties.

The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) has developed a range of youth month promotional materials, including logos and posters, which can be used by credit unions around the country.

“CUNA’s 2021 November Economic Update shared that credit unions need to design strategies to boost market share and attract younger members,” said Ariel Bilskey, senior director of learning strategy at CUNA.

“U.S. Census data shows the year 2030 marks a demographic turning point for the United States. Beginning that year, all baby boomers will be older than 65. That is an important reason why credit unions need to focus on expanding their membership in younger age groups.”