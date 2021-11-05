Social Enterprise Day celebrates sector on 11 November

Social enterprises around the world are being celebrated next week for 2021’s Social Enterprise Day.

he annual event, organised by Social Enterprise UK, gives businesses in the sector an opportunity to showcase the work they are doing and their impact in the communities they serve.

This year, SEUK is partnering with different organisations around the world, such as Sociale Entreprenører Danmark and the British Council, to lead the #WhoKnew digital campaign. The campaign encourages those working in social enterprises to share pictures of themselves holding a printed out #WhoKnew poster, including a message about their work, on social media using #WhoKnew and #SocialEnterpriseDay.

Social Enterprise UK said on its website that “the campaign is all about highlighting the diversity in the sector across the globe and is an opportunity for all social enterprises to take part in a public facing campaign, as well as engaging their staff directly with their social enterprise mission.

“This year has been a turbulent one for so many social enterprises but we know that across the world social enterprises have been at the heart of community responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Organisations wanting to get involved can find out more about Social Enterprise Day and download campaign resources here.