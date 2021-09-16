Co-op Group partners with Original Factory Shop to open in-store concessions

The Co-op Group is teaming up with discount retailer the Original Factory Shop to house up to 30 concessions in its food stores over the coming 15 months.

The Original Factory Shop’s concessions will sell clothing, pet supplies and accessories, electrical and homeware items as well as offering a party shop service and click and collect. With up to 30 concessions planned in Group stores from the Outer Hebrides to Devon, the move supports the Original Factory Shop’s plans to open 50 further stores and create 400 jobs over the next three years.

Phil Briggs, managing director of the Original Factory Shop, said of the plans: “We’re really excited to be working with the Co-op. It marks the coming together of two great community retailers and is testament to the importance of convenience stores and the role that these shops play in local life. It means that many local communities will get to discover the Original Factory Shop’s great bargains in a whole new way.”

Each of the Original Factory Shop concessions typically occupy around 2,300 sq ft and create 10 local jobs. Nine jobs were created in Hereford with the opening of a concession at the Group’s Grandstand Road store in July.

The establishment of these concessions is part of the Group’s ongoing work to offer additional services in its stores through partnerships with other businesses.

Mark Matthews, the Group’s director of innovation and format, said: “We are working to develop new ways to provide added services and choice, conveniently. The Original Factory Shop compliments our fantastic range of food, groceries and every-day essentials. It attracts new and different customers and, supports our work to create a compelling offer to serve our members and customers locally.”