Registration open for the World Cooperative Congress

The International Cooperative Alliance has opened registration for the World Cooperative Congress, which is now less than 100 days away.

Due to be held on 1-3 December in person in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, and virtually, the Congress will bring together representatives from co-operative organisations around the world.

The hybrid event will feature a series of sessions exploring how to deepen the co-operative identity by examining its values, strengthening its actions, committing to its principles and living its achievements. It will also look at how to address challenges such as the Covid-19, climate change, sustainable development, peace and equality, future of work, housing and energies.

Keynote speakers will include activist and founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), Ella Bhat; ILO director general, Guy Ryder; and UN Special Rapporteur for Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Olivier De Schutter.

ICA president Ariel Guarco said: “Congress offers us the opportunity to do that by bringing together thinkers, doers, activists, and storytellers who will lead conversations on four sub-themes. It will also be a time to celebrate how co-operatives have led the way through the pandemic and to thank our members for the enormous efforts they have made.

“This month also marks our 126th anniversary of the ICA. With the world going through so much, this is an important time for us to come together. I very much look forward to welcoming you to Congress, whether that is in Seoul or online.”

More information about the programme and how to register is available on the Congress website.