Finalists named for the Social Business Wales Awards

Wales Co-operative Centre has unveiled the list of finalists for this year’s Social Business Wales Awards.

This year there are two headline categories – Wales Social Enterprise of the Year, which looks for excellent vision and strategic direction as well as a clearly evidenced social, environmental and community impact, and Wales One to Watch, which looks for new and innovative social enterprises trading under two years with an impressive initial impact and strong vision for the future.

The other categories are Tech for Good; Community Impact; and Social Enterprise Team of the Year.

The Social Business Wales Awards are being held virtually for the first time on 5 October. The awards, which have run since 2010, are part of the Social Business Wales project which is funded by Welsh government and the European Regional Development Fund.

Derek Walker, CEO of Wales Co-operative Centre and delivery lead for the Social Business Wales project, said: “Trading conditions have been significantly disrupted for a lot of businesses over the last 18 months, so for this year’s awards we are looking to celebrate the resilience and the entrepreneurial spirit of the social business sector.

“The 2021 awards will also be a moment to celebrate the incredible contributions made by social businesses in Wales, recognising those organisations which have pivoted, grown and thrived in these most challenging conditions.

“We wish all the businesses shortlisted the best of luck at the awards. We hope that, whatever the outcome, their success will inspire a generation of future social entrepreneurs.”

Full list of categories and shortlisted finalists are as follows

Social Enterprise of the Year

Creating Enterprise

The Community Impact Initiative

Therapeutic Activities Group CIC

One to Watch

Amathanon CIC (Carmarthen Food)

Drosi Bikes

Prom Ally

Tech for Good: Technology Social Enterprise

Cardiff Cleaning Services (APP UK)

Empower – Be the Change

Denbighshire Music Co-operative

Community Impact

PTAWA Enterprises Ltd

Green Willow Funerals Ltd

Iorwerth Arms

Glyn Wylfa

Social Enterprise Team of the Year: