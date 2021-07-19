Trinidad and Tobago credit union staff receive Covid-19 jabs

Staff members at credit unions in Trinidad and Tobago started receiving Covid-19 jabs in July, under a government scheme to protect frontline financial services employees.

The Central Finance Facility Cooperative Society announced in a statement on 4 July that credit union employees had started receiving their first Sinopharm jab.

The campaign is led by the minister for youth development and national service, Foster Cummings, who ensured that the credit union sector, including the Central Finance Facility (CFF), would be allocated vaccines.

CFF vice president Lyndon Byer said the sector would work with the government to ensure all credit union employees received their jab as soon as possible.

“Credit unions provide more than financial services,” he added. “We also provide social and emotional support to our loyal members. It is incumbent therefore that our dedicated staff are protected as they provide these services.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s government has set the target to vaccinate 300,000 people in the coming months – 5,000 vaccines have been allocated for credit unions.