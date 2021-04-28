Social and solidarity economy on the agenda for 2022 International Labour Conference

The 110th Session of the International Labour Conference, which will be held in June 2022, will feature a discussion on the social and solidarity economy (SSE).

The annual event, which brings together representatives from governments, workers and employers of the ILO member states, will explore “the growing diversity of enterprise models that are based on values of co-operation, mutualism and solidarity and which combine social, economic and environmental objectives”.

It will also look at the role of the SSE and human-centred economic models, which put people, rather than profit, at the centre of their operations.

Throughout its existence the ILO has played a key role in helping to promote the sector, including via its Recommendation 193 on the Promotion of Cooperatives, and Recommendation 198 on Employment Relationship.

Co-operatives were also mentioned in a number of recent International Labour Standards (ILS), such as the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work, which mentioned the importance of co-operatives and wider social and solidarity economy in tackling the challenges of the future of work.

The general discussion could explore a range of issues, including providing a universal definition of the term “social and solidarity economy”, assessing the contribution of the SSE to managing and promoting the overall support for people through the transitions they face throughout their working lives; and providing policy guidelines for member states wishing to establish a conducive environment for national development of the SSE.

The ILO’s permanent secretariat will prepare a paper to inform this general discussion with input from Cooperatives Unit and Enterprises Department.