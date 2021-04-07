Scotmid Co-op to host pop-up garden centre as lockdown turns fingers green

Scotmid Co-operative and Caulders Garden Centres have partnered to launch a pop-up shop at the society’s Uddingston store.

The Caulders at Scotmid pop-up garden centre will run till the end of June, selling an assortment of gardening goods – including seasonal bedding plants, vegetable plants, houseplants, firepits and chimineas, garden décor, compost and fertilisers.

Kirsty George, local sourcing manager at Scotmid, said: “As more people have taken up gardening in the past year, we decided to explore how to expand our offer to help nurture a passion for plants.

“We sought out Caulders as a partner since they are known for providing a fantastic range and quality to their customers, and we are delighted to work with them to grow our seasonal range in Uddingston. We’re hopeful that we may be able to bring this partnership to other Scotmid locations in the future, too.”

Caulders MD Colin Barrie said: “We are delighted to work with Scotmid to provide their customers in Uddingston with the best garden care products available. Now’s the time to get digging and planting – and we hope that bringing our wide range of gardening supplies to Scotmid will help Uddingston’s gardeners get started this spring.”