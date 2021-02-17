Organic dairy co-op Omsco appoints new chief executive

The Organic Milk Suppliers Co-operative (Omsco) has appointed a new chief executive, David Williams, who takes up the role in April.

Mr Williams has more than 25 years’ experience of in the dairy industry, including several board and senior executive posts in major UK and European farmer-owned dairy co-operatives.

A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, he has held senior finance roles in Arla Foods Amba, and is currently Arla’s global head of finance, members, milk & trading.

Before Arla, he spent seven years as corporate finance and strategy director for Milk Link, the leading UK dairy co-operative, where he previously served as finance director.

Omsco chair Neil Kennedy said: “David has proven leadership skills which are complemented by his having a deep knowledge of the dairy industry and a significant track record of working with leading farmer-owned dairy businesses. I believe the combination of both his dairy industry and co-operative experience makes David ideally positioned to lead the business as we enter the next phase in our growth and development.

“David will oversee and drive forward the development of our value-added strategy based on investing in processing, products & brands. One which will ultimately help us achieve our core objective of delivering a sustainable, industry leading organic milk price for our members.”

Mr Williams said: “I am delighted and very proud to be assuming the role of chief executive of Omsco. I look forward to working with Neil Kennedy, the board of directors, the executive and the wider Omsco team to accelerate the growth and development of the business.

“Omsco has clearly made good progress in moving from simply being a broker of organic milk to establishing a strategic presence in value-added processing and more premium markets, both in the UK and overseas. The challenge now is to build upon these strong foundations and create evermore valuable and sustainable outlets for our members’ organic milk – a challenge I’m incredibly excited to take on.”