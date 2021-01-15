Woccu president and CEO Brian Branch to retire in July

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) is looking for a new president and chief executive after Brian Branch announced his decision to retire in July 2021.

Mr Branch will retire as one of the longest serving presidents and CEOs in World Council history. He has been with Woccu for 31 years and has been serving as the apex’s president and CEO since 2011.

In this role he visited and worked in 104 countries, helped to set up credit unions across the world, conducted management training, expanded the organisation’s outreach, built networks, helped to improve regulatory environments and supported credit unions in introducing technological innovations.

Projects included building community reconciliation efforts through credit unions in post-genocide Rwanda, revitalising rural economies through credit union finance for agricultural crops and remote service delivery technology in Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, updating credit union legislation and regulation in Mexico and Kenya and introducing Islamic-based credit unions in post-Taliban Afghanistan. H

e also helped establish the Global Women’s Leadership Network for women in the industry around the world.

“There is no question we will miss Brian’s expertise and leadership going forward, but he has put us in a position to successfully move World Council forward into the future,” said Woccu board president.

Woccu will be looking to appoint a new president and CEO ahead of Mr Branch’s departure.